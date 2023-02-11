FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue through the weekend. Otherwise, above normal high temperatures will occur this weekend before a storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures. After a brief break on Tuesday, another storm will enter the region reinforcing the colder air and bringing a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Showers. High near 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

