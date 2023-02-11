Advertise
Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner says no chance to coaching rumors

Tara Hitchcock caught up with NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to talk future coaching rumors and Super Bowl LVII.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has been quite a busy guy this week! From the NFL honors a few days ago to hosting a big charity event last night for Treasure House....the former Arizona Cardinal has his hands full!

Despite the busyness, Arizona’s Family’s Tara Hitchcock was able to catch up with him as we all gear up for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII! Warner hosted Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and other celebs in his backyard for a party Friday night. “It’s nice to be around good people and people that have a heart to impact the world around them,” Warner said. “When I asked him [Shelton] to come and be part of an even to support one of our foundations, he jumped at the opportunity.”

Warner said when it comes to any rumors of future coaching, he has a passion for football, but he doesn’t have any interest in being a full-time coach. “I wanna watch my boys play...I want to watch my girls grow up, and mama wants a little time alone. We’ve never had time alone,” he said. “We’ve never been empty nesters, just the two of us!”

Warner has a variety of outreach programs, ticket opportunities and foundation-based opportunities to give back to the community through his First Things First Foundation. The 501(c)3 public charity was established in 2001 and focuses on faith and family.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

