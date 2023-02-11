Advertise
KOLD
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port

Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on...
Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV.

CBP said the man, who has not been named, was trying to smuggle 45 pounds of the blue pills into the United States. The pills are made to look like prescription opioid pills, but they actually contain deadly fentanyl.

The pills are commonly referred to as “Mexican Oxy” and are one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in the U.S.

CBP said the drugs were found in a compartment in the floor of the vehicle.

“Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland. Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets,” said Douglas Area Port Director Martin Gomez.

The vehicle and drugs were seized while the man was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

