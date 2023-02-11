Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona

Sunday's game will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has come to the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!

Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!

Fast forwarding 12 years to 2008, the Super Bowl came back to the Valley, a few years after State Farm Stadium opened in Glendale for Super Bowl 42. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The Pats were heavy favorites in the game but left the stadium defeated by the Giants after an upset. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played the Halftime Show.

The most recent time was in 2015, with downtown Phoenix lighting up with “Super Bowl Central.” The then University of Phoenix Stadium hosted Super Bowl 49. Tom Brady and the Patriots were back in the Valley, this time taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a game that many of us remember for Seattle’s critical error of throwing the ball instead of running it in for a game-winning touchdown. The play ended with an interception, and the Patriots took the win. Katy Perry performed the halftime show featuring a guest appearance by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Of course, the rogue left shark took the limelight.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery
Authorities found possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson.
Authorities find possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
At least four Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees facing criminal investigations
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Tara Hitchcock caught up with NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to talk future coaching rumors and...
Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner says no chance to coaching rumors
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl
Before one became Arizona's head football coach, before the other became Philly's general...
The College Roomies
The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams.
Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrive at Sky Harbor Airport