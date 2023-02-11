SILVER ALERT canceled for missing Yuma Woman

YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she has been located safe. No further details were given.

The Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning.

Police said Avila went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.

