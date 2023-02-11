Advertise
SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman

Elvia Avila went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.

Police said she is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Arizona license plate CBK6225.

If you see Avila or the vehicle she is believed to be driving, please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.

