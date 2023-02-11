Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank

A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received...
A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received to a food bank(KOMO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.

This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.

The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.

According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s winning numbers drawn were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 with 7 as the Powerball.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery
Authorities found possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson.
Authorities find possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
At least four Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees facing criminal investigations
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl
NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills...
NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars