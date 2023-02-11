UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces lengthy recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police officer who was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning had his lower leg amputated and still faces a long recovery.

The Tucson Police Department said the officer is still in critical condition, but he is stable now.

“The officer remains under the close observation of the incredible staff at Banner UMC. He is in good spirits and has expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received,” the TPD said in a release. “(We are) grateful for everyone who assisted in lifesaving efforts: from the officers on scene who applied the tourniquets, to the Public Safety Communications Department who coordinated the prompt response by Tucson Fire, to TFD Station 8 personnel who performed advanced life support measures and quickly transported him to the hospital, and to Banner UMC staff for their emergency care. Together, these collective public safety efforts saved our officer’s life.”

The officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident near Glenn Street and Stone Avenue when he was hit by a different driver.

The driver, 42-year-old Edward Esquibel Jr., has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony criminal damage.

The TPD said the officer, who has not been identified, has been with the department since October 2012.

