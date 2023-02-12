Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus

According to Superintendent Tom Horne, $60 million of grant funds will go toward school resource officers.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announced his number one priority this week: An armed officer at every school. “We need to have somebody who can shoot back. There are no massacres at police stations because they know they can defend themselves,” said Horne.

Horne referenced the deadly tragedy at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last year. He said he doesn’t want to see something like that happen in Arizona. “If god forbid, there is an attack and kids are killed, the parents will never recover. Those parents in Texas will never recover.”

A move like this comes at a cost, specifically with a grant which lets schools hire either a counselor or a police officer. Horne said if a school does not have an officer, they can only use that grant to get one. This grant is $90 million in total. Broken down, according to Horne, $30 million will go towards renewing the councilor contracts hired under the previous grant, and the remaining $60 million will go towards school resource officers.

“The decision should be left to the local school districts and their governing boards because they know their communities best,” said Devin Del Palacio, a Tolleson USHD board member. Del Palacio has some concerns with this grant change. His district currently has an officer at every campus, but he feels councilors are also key in preventing issues before they happen. “For us, we need councilors to help students get through those difficult moments in their life is more important than adding law enforcement to our campuses.”

According to the American School Counselor Association, Arizona has the second worst ratio in the nation when it comes to students and counselors, at 651 students for every counselor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery
Authorities found possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson.
Authorities find possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
At least four Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees facing criminal investigations
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months

Latest News

Generic ambulance photo
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at First, Fort Lowell
Road closure announced.
Redington Road closed due to brush fire
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Adults and teens with special needs get their “Night to Shine”
Adults, teens with special needs get ‘Night to Shine’