TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was injured but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash happened near Lambert and Stargazer and as of 3:20 p.m., drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.