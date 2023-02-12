Advertise
Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect

Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.(Credit: MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say a suspect driving a lifted truck was going northbound on 67th Avenue when the driver reportedly hit the boy as he stepped onto the sidewalk. Police say the suspect drove away and continued to head down 67th Avenue.

The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door.(Arizona's Family)

Police say the vehicle is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

