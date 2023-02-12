FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Entering an active weather pattern this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue through the beginning of this coming work week. Otherwise, above normal high temperatures will occur this weekend before a storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures. After a brief break on Tuesday, another storm will enter the region reinforcing the colder air and bringing a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

Monday: 80% rain and mountain snow chance. Breezy with temps in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Strong winds. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: 20% rain/snow chance in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

