Man dies while in police custody in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being held in Phoenix Police custody overnight on Saturday in east Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 6 p.m. Officers found the man and detained him, putting him in handcuffs and leg restraints. Phoenix Fire officials took him to a hospital, but on the way, the man became unresponsive and later died.

His name hasn’t been released, and no official cause of death has been identified yet. Phoenix police say the incident will be investigated at administrative and criminal levels.

