Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies while in police custody in east Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th...
Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being held in Phoenix Police custody overnight on Saturday in east Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 6 p.m. Officers found the man and detained him, putting him in handcuffs and leg restraints. Phoenix Fire officials took him to a hospital, but on the way, the man became unresponsive and later died.

His name hasn’t been released, and no official cause of death has been identified yet. Phoenix police say the incident will be investigated at administrative and criminal levels.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
Tucson is asking for public input on its Norte-Sur Project.
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Horne said if a school does not have an officer, they can only use that grant to get one.
Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
Nearly 15 years after the murder of Kay F. Read, her family continues to host a blood drive in...
Memorial blood drive marks 15 years since Kay F. Reads murder