Memorial blood drive marks 15 years since Kay F. Reads murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nearly 15 years after the murder of Kay Read shocked the Tucson community, her family will host their first blood drive of 2023 to mark the anniversary.

Her family said these drives are a way to honor her memory.

“It was her passion to give. She didn’t have a lot, but what she did have she gave,” said Kay’s brother-in-law John Seagle.

During her life, Kay held many titles.

The ones she cherished came from time spent in the community.

From teaching Sunday school to caring for a lady with mental health problems to buying toys all year round to donate at Christmas, Kay helped the community in every way she could.

Donating blood was one of those ways.

Her sister, Mary Seagle remembers how they both used to compete against each other to see who would be able to give blood.

“We would see who could give it and who couldn’t because we both fought low iron, but she had given 9 1/4 gallons when she went missing,” said Mary Seagle, Kay’s sister.

The family first started the blood drives in 2009.

Since then, they hold a drive roughly every 56 days.

The family said those drives will continue until the man convicted of killing Kay tells them where her remains are located.

“We have six drives a year, and they’re roughly 56 days apart when we do it. I do Valentine’s Day, the day she disappeared, her birthday in August, and then we’re squeezing the other ones equally,” Seagle said.

And to help honor her memory further, her sister says they recently started holding the drives in Brummet Hall at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Over the years, the drives have been held in various locations, but Seagle said when the pastor offered them the chance to host it at the church it was a perfect fit.

“This was her second home,” Seagle said. “She taught Sunday school in that building. She was over here in Brummett Hall doing all different things. She attended the church and after that she taught Sunday school.”

While these drives help to keep Kay’s memory alive, the family also uses them to help the community. The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, but only 3% of the population donates.

These drives help benefit people around the country and in Tucson.

For those still hesitant to give, the family adds there will be plenty of homemade goods to enjoy after donating.

That is just another way to remember Kay.

“Kay was a baker,” Seagle said. “Anytime she had work, she made cookies, cupcakes, cakes, whatever. We make cookies, and so we’ll have a nice spread Sunday of homemade stuff.”

To schedule a donation at the Kay Read Memorial blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: kayread, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or call Mary Seagle at 520-886-7212.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.