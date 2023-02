TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near 22nd and Kolb.

As of 10:30 p.m., travel on southbound Kolb is restricted.

