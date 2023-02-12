Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

