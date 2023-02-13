Action Days: Storms bringing rain, wind and chance of thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for Action Days Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, because of storms in the forecast that will bring rain, wind and thunderstorms.

The first storm will move through Monday, bringing scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

The second storm will generate strong winds Tuesday and Tuesday night and bring colder temperatures and a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very cold morning lows are likely Thursday.

MONDAY: 80% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Any rain ends. Temps in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/snow chance in the morning. Skies clear with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain chance in the evening. Highs in the mid-60s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

