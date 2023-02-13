Advertise
Authorities looking for vulnerable man in Pima County

Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing Pima County man late Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen near North Lago Del Oro Parkway and East Golder Ranch Parkway in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.

He may be in a silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license plate RNA0ALA

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

