Authorities looking for vulnerable man in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing Pima County man late Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen near North Lago Del Oro Parkway and East Golder Ranch Parkway in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.

He may be in a silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license plate RNA0ALA

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

