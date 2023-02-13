Advertise
Chiefs and Eagles fans enjoy final days of the WM Phoenix Open

People from Kansas City and Philadelphia came here this week to go to the Super Bowl and check out the game of golf while they’re here!
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been an absolute blast here this week, and for many people, the WM Phoenix Open is the first game of golf or golf tournament they’ve ever been to, and it is safe to say they’ll be back.

People tell me one of the best parts of the WM Phoenix Open is the camaraderie between the fans. Everyone says they are here to have a good time. There are no real big rivalries, unlike tonight at the Super Bowl. “This is my first golf tournament and I was always in the group that thought, ya know, that golf is boring but in person it’s actually been a lot of fun to follow a player through the course. We were just going to wait on hole ten for Justin Thomas,” said a fan.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

