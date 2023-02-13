Advertise
Chiefs’ Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping on his ailing right ankle after he was spun to the ground by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP)
By DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping on his ailing right ankle after he was spun to the ground by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the first half of the Super Bowl.

Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs when a Jaguars defender landed on him. He received treatment the following week and limped his way through an AFC title win over Cincinnati.

The All-Pro quarterback has said all week that his ankle was feeling much better than it did before the Bengals game. And he was moving around on it well in the Super Bowl, scrambling for a big gain early and buying time to make throws.

Then came the series late in the half, when Mahomes was trying to evade pressure on third down. Edwards tracked him down from behind and spun him to the ground, and the league's MVP limped his way to the sideline.

Chiefs backup Chad Henne, who led a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive on his only series against the Bengals, began to warm up on the Kansas City sideline.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

