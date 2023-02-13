FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day for the big game but Mother-Nature is throwing a flag on the play

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three winter storms will be impacting the area this week. The first storm will move in later tonight and Monday bringing scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. The second storm will generate strong winds Tuesday and Tuesday night and bring even colder temperatures and a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very cold morning lows likely Thursday morning. The third winter storm moves in late next weekend.

Tonight: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 52. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Areas of blowing dust. Low around 33. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

