FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hits keep on coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three winter storms will be impacting the area this week. The first storm will is moving through today bringing scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. The second storm will generate strong winds Tuesday and Tuesday night and bring even colder temperatures and a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very cold morning lows likely Thursday morning. The third winter storm moves in late next weekend into early next week.

MONDAY: 80% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Any rain ends. Temps in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/snow chance in the morning. Skies clear with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy.

THURDSAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain chance in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.