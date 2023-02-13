Advertise
First black-owned wine bar in Arizona temporarily closes after driver rams into building

The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona.
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chic Chef 77 Bistro and Wine Bar in Tempe on Apache Blvd. is not looking so chic after police say a vehicle crashed into the building around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday. “The drunk driver apparently jumped the curve and hit the patio which knocked away the flower booths and hit the trash can which broke the window,” said Dr. Rarkimm Fields, the co-owner.

Tempe police arrested the driver for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence. So now there’s yellow tape and a boarded-up window instead of people sipping wine on the patio. This happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona.

On Feb. 3, Dr. Fields’ wife, Chic Chef Nik Fields, spoke to Good Morning Arizona as they prepared for their grand opening. “We’re just excited for everyone to join us and for everyone to experience Chic Chef 77 and all that it has to offer,” said Nik Fields.

The excitement now turns to frustration. Dr. Fields said the damage would reach six figures and would temporarily close the business. “You struggle with that because the lost opportunity from a revenue standpoint.. You can’t get it back. We missed out. Our employees missed out on a great opportunity,” said Dr. Fields.

He hopes the wine will flow again by the end of next week. Despite the big mess, he’s focusing on the positive. “I’m thankful that no one was here during that time. No one was hurt. This is damage that can be repaired. You know, someone could’ve been injured. Their life could’ve been taken,” said Dr. Fields.

