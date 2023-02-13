TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Carondelet Health Network will provide a free screening event on Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day in recognition of American Heart Month.

The screening event will be held at the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 North La Canada Drive) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Heart Valve disease affects as many as 11 million Americans and claims the lives of 25,000 people each year. Symptoms can include shortness of breath with activity, fatigue, swelling in the legs or feet, dizziness, or chest pain, and a heart murmur is typically heard.

The free cardiovascular screening includes listening to heart sounds, checking blood pressure and heart, checking oxygen level, and providing education on heart valve disease and treatment options.

