Authorities dealing with barricaded person at home near Speedway, Houghton

There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 700 block of Northern Vista Place in Tucson...
There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 700 block of Northern Vista Place in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 13.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a heavy police presence at a home near Speedway and Houghton in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Tucson Police Department said they are dealing with a barricaded subject at the home, which is located in the 700 block of North Northern Vista Place.

“We are asking everyone to stay away until the incident is resolved,” the TPD said in an email.

At least 30 TPD vehicles surrounded the home, including SWAT, bomb squad and hostage negotiations units.

13 News has learned Northern Vista Place is closed and residents are not being allowed to go back into their homes.

