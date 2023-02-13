I-10 east closed near Willcox because of NM dust storm

WILLCOX, Ariz. (13 News) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is because of a severe dust storm in New Mexico.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at milepost 352 to US 191 northbound.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

