I-10 east closed near Willcox because of NM dust storm
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (13 News) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is because of a severe dust storm in New Mexico.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured at milepost 352 to US 191 northbound.
There is no estimated reopening time.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
