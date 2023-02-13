Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

I-10 east closed near Willcox because of NM dust storm

The cause of the closure is a dust storm in New Mexico, but this view from a camera in San...
The cause of the closure is a dust storm in New Mexico, but this view from a camera in San Simon, Arizona, shows that windy conditions there are kicking up some dust.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, Ariz. (13 News) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is because of a severe dust storm in New Mexico.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at milepost 352 to US 191 northbound.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb
Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
Chiefs fan drives from Arizona to KC for Super Bowl
A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was found safe and...
UPDATE: Pima County man reunited with family

Latest News

Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb
Generic ambulance photo
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at First, Fort Lowell
Tucson is asking for public input on its Norte-Sur Project.
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside