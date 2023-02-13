Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man arrested, one hospitalized after standoff with Yavapai County deputies

He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated...
He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault for domestic violence.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Yavapai County home over the weekend. On Sunday, Yavapai County deputies were called out to a house in Cornville, roughly five miles from Cottonwood. Investigators say someone called 911, saying there was a shooting and one person was shot. Deputies arrived and tried to get the suspect, 59-year-old Kerry Wright, out of the home. However, deputies say Wright refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Investigators say the victim was stuck inside and unable to escape because he’d been shot several times. A sergeant and two deputies jumped into action and went inside the home, rescuing the man. He was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in critical condition, and deputies say he’s undergoing surgery for his injuries.

YCSO SWAT team and other investigators arrived at the scene and tried to get Wright to come out. However, Wright refused and told investigators several times he would “shoot it out” with them, deputies said. He then shot once from inside the house, hitting the windshield of a SWAT vehicle. After several hours, Wright eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No deputies or SWAT team members were hurt. He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault for domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 700 block of Northern Vista Place in Tucson...
Suspect taken into custody, standoff over at home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb
Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
Chiefs fan drives from Arizona to KC for Super Bowl
Tucson is asking for public input on its Norte-Sur Project.
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Monday, Feb. 20.
Arizona rancher denies killing Mexican shot dead by border
There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 700 block of Northern Vista Place in Tucson...
Suspect taken into custody, standoff over at home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop
A fire at a U-Haul self-storage facility in Tucson damaged 46 units Saturday, Feb. 11.
U-Haul: Fire at storage facility appears to be intentionally set