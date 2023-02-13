Man arrested, one hospitalized after standoff with Yavapai County deputies

CORNVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Yavapai County home over the weekend. On Sunday, Yavapai County deputies were called out to a house in Cornville, roughly five miles from Cottonwood. Investigators say someone called 911, saying there was a shooting and one person was shot. Deputies arrived and tried to get the suspect, 59-year-old Kerry Wright, out of the home. However, deputies say Wright refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Investigators say the victim was stuck inside and unable to escape because he’d been shot several times. A sergeant and two deputies jumped into action and went inside the home, rescuing the man. He was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in critical condition, and deputies say he’s undergoing surgery for his injuries.

YCSO SWAT team and other investigators arrived at the scene and tried to get Wright to come out. However, Wright refused and told investigators several times he would “shoot it out” with them, deputies said. He then shot once from inside the house, hitting the windshield of a SWAT vehicle. After several hours, Wright eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No deputies or SWAT team members were hurt. He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault for domestic violence.

