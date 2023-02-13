McCarthy to visit Arizona-Mexico border on Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy will visit the Arizona-Mexico border with other Republican lawmakers on Thursday, Feb. 16.
McCarthy will tour the border along with Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona), who has said border security is his top priority.
“Look forward to welcoming (Speaker) McCarthy and my colleagues to the southern border as fentanyl continues to tear apart Arizona families,” Ciscomani said in a tweet. “Thank you Speaker McCarthy for prioritizing border security and fighting to keep our communities safe.”
The group will tour the Tucson Sector with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Other lawmakers set for the tour are Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Oregon), Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) and Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisconsin).
