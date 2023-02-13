Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson boy who went missing Saturday was found safe Sunday night, according to police.

The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, will be reunited with his family.

“Thank you, for your help in spreading the word so fast and bringing him home,” the TPD said in a tweet.

Rosas has gone missing while riding his bike near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.