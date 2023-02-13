Advertise
Pedicab business benefits from massive Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open turnout

This week has been one of the busiest times for pedicab drivers.
This week has been one of the busiest times for pedicab drivers.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be brought into the Valley economy thanks to the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open. With this, many local businesses are looking for a piece of the pie.

This week has been one of the busiest times for pedicab drivers. Arizona’s family spoke with Tony Rivera, who’s been riding his pedicab throughout the Valley since 2014. He said his business has been preparing for this week months in advance, and they’ve ensured they had the equipment to fix tires and other issues that may pop up on a bike.

The Super Bowl alone brings in tens of thousands of people to the area, and Rivera’s job is to navigate people through the cluster of traffic that come with the big game. This past week he said he’s been riding around for 8-14 hours a day transporting dozens of people. “I’ll clue you in on a little secret. We have electric assistance on our bikes; work smarter not harder. It makes it so much easier to get through an eight to ten hour day with a little electric assist to help us out.”

Eight years ago, the Super Bowl brought more than $700 million to the local Valley economy. This year with the WM Phoenix Open also taking place around the same time, the total impact is expected to bring in even more money. This money helps support local business like pedicabs.

