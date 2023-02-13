Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen girls experiencing more mental health challenges, study says

Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Teen girls in the U.S. experienced record levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s bi-annual youth risk behavior survey.

The responses, collected in the fall of 2021, offer the first look at trends since the start of the pandemic.

According to the survey, 57% of teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, which is double the rate for teen boys.

Nearly a third of teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide.

The CDC said both of those metrics had “increased dramatically” over the past 10 years.

The CDC data published Monday underscores “significant” declines in youth health and well-being overall.

In addition, about one in seven teen girls said they had at some point been forced to have sex, and nearly one in five have experienced sexual violence in the past year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb
Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
Chiefs fan drives from Arizona to KC for Super Bowl
A landscaping crew chopping down a saguaro at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was found safe and...
UPDATE: Pima County man reunited with family

Latest News

The White House said President Joe Biden has “terminated” the Architect of the Capitol after an...
White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol
The cause of the closure is a dust storm in New Mexico, but this view from a camera in San...
I-10 east closed near Willcox because of NM dust storm
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
White House Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down.
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
‘RIP good boy’: Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty