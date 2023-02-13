U-Haul: Fire at self-storage facility appears to be intentional

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a U-Haul self-storage facility in Tucson Saturday, Feb. 11, appears to have been started by customers, according to a company spokesperson.

The fire and resulting smoke at 2423 N. Palo Verde Avenue, near East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard, impacted 26 storage units. Another 20 were impacted by water from sprinklers and firefighting efforts.

Smoke appeared soon after the customers left the facility, the spokesperson said. An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway.

Tucson Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the fire.

The company is contacting impacted customers and advising them to come to the facility to inspect their items. Insurance agents are available to assist customers who carry insurance and need to file a claim.

Portable storage containers are available for customers who need to move items out of damaged storage units.

Customers can call 520-575-5364 for more information.

