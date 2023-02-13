Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Tucson late Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday.

The TPD said Rosas was riding his bicycle and was wearing a gray hoodie when he went missing.

The 5-foot-4, 130-pound Roasas has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.