Action Day: Storm bringing wind, rain and chance of snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Tuesday, Feb. 14, because of a storm in the forecast that will bring rain, wind and a chance for snow in lower elevations.

The storm will generate strong winds and bring colder temperatures with a chance of precipitation, including snow, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Widespread gusts up to 45 mph are forecasted. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the mountains.

Snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet Wednesday morning.

Very cold morning lows are likely Thursday, with lows dropping to the 20s.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b .

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Chance for light rain/snow overnight. High near 60°.

TONIGHT: 80% rain/snow chance. Temps falling into the low to mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. 20% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. 20% chance for showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.