Authorities identify suspect from hours-long standoff near Speedway, Tanque Verde Loop

Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging firearm in city limits, prohibited possessor
Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and...
Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and prohibited possessor.(City of Tucson)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Tucson Police Department identified the suspect as 49-year-old Philip Lawrence Lineberry. He is being held on a $7,500 bond and is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and prohibited possessor.

According to Tucson City Court documents, Lineberry has recently been cited for aggravated assault and criminal trespass for a separate incident.

A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 13.

Monday’s standoff began around 7:30 a.m. when neighbors told 13 News they heard a gunshot around. They said they heard more shots about an hour later.

The TPD said around 9 a.m., they were called to a home in the 730 block of North Northern Vista Place for a welfare check related to the shots being fired.

“Officers responded along with our SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiating Team,” the TPD said in an email. “Ultimately an adult male was taken into custody.”

Around 4 p.m., Lineberry was taken into custody and the TPD said there were no reported injuries to bystanders.

At the height of the standoff, more than 30 TPD vehicles surrounded the home. That included SWAT, bomb squad, and hostage negotiation units.

