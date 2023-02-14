Christopher Clements’ 2nd murder trial kicks into high gear with opening statements

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements kicked into high gear Tuesday, Feb. 14, with opening statements.

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

BACKGROUND

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ finance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 2: OPENING STATEMENTS

During opening statements Tuesday, no one was allowed to sit near Clements in the gallery. 13 News’ Mary Coleman reported that the front row of seats was left empty.

The jury for the trial was picked last week, but the media was not allowed to attend. Tuesday was our first chance to see the group picked to decide Clements’ fate.

The jury is made up of nine men and six women. Though 15 people were selected, only 12 will be actively participating in the trial. The other three will be alternates.

Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner asked the jurors to remain vigilant about not watching any media coverage of the trial. Marner said he will ask the jurors every morning to ensure they are not watching it.

While the trial is scheduled to last through March 9, Marner said he expects it to be over before then.

Prosecutor Tracy Miller started the opening statements by calling the situation an “unbelievable nightmare” for the Celis family and promised the jury that they would hear from the family.

Miller told jurors that Melissa Stark, Clements’ girlfriend at the time and the mother of his child, told investigators she found a piece of paper under rocks in the front yard of their home. On that paper was Isabel’s name.

“How in the world did Christopher Clements know where Isabel Celis was after all this time,” Miller asked in court.

Miller said hours after Isabel’s abduction, Clements’ cell phone was pinged near where her body was eventually found. Miller also said call logs showed Clements had called the Celis home several times.

Miller told jurors that photos of little girls were found on Clements’ electronic devices.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s not going to be a lot of information about how Clements got Isabel out of her room,” Miller said. “But the evidence leaves no doubt that the person responsible for this is Clements.”

Clements’ lawyers went next and claimed Isabel’s father Sergio Celis was responsible for her death.

His attorney also said no one heard anything the night she went missing and there is no way someone could have entered the home without making a lot of noise.

The defense also claimed Isabel’s father waited 15-20 minutes before calling 911 and that he was calm during the call.

Clements’ attorney said Isabel had written messages in her closet along the lines of “I don’t like Dad” and “Dad is bad.”

The defense also claimed the Celis family deleted text messages from their phones and had been struggling financially.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

