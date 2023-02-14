FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy weather for Valentine’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our second winter storm of the week will impact southern Arizona Tuesday. Much of the day will be dry under mostly sunny skies, but winds will be strong with widespread gusts up to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph possible in the mountains! An additional wave of light precipitation moves in Tuesday night, as snow levels drop to 2500 feet by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but chilly, with Thursday morning’s lows dropping into the 20s. Temperatures rebound back into the 60s and 70s beginning Friday ahead of another potential winter storm early next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Chance for light rain/snow overnight. High near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 50°.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. 20% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.