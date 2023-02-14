Advertise
First Lady Jill Biden highlights tuition program at Mesa Community College

First Lady Jill Biden stopped by Mesa to highlight a city program that picks up the tab for students who attend community college.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - First Lady Jill Biden stopped by Mesa to highlight a city program that picks up the tab for community college students. “Community colleges provide the best career training in America, they are flexible and they meet the students where they are,” Biden, who teaches at a community college, said during her brief remarks.

The First Lady’s appearance comes after her husband, President Joe Biden, appeared to renew his efforts to deliver on a 2020 campaign promise of free community college tuition. Last year, a proposal to do just that was stripped out of the Build Back Better plan that was eventually passed by Congress.

The Mesa College Promise program pays the tuition for low-income students who qualify. In addition, students are provided with a free academic advisor, tutoring, and discounted transportation options.

Mesa Mayor John Giles helped get the scholarship program off the ground three years ago, which he said has doubled in size. City funds and donations from some of the Valley’s biggest businesses pay the costs.

