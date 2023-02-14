Advertise
Four nonprofits receive $150,000 from NOVA Home Loans

NOVA Home Loans presenting a $10,000 check to Reid Park Zoo
NOVA Home Loans presenting a $10,000 check to Reid Park Zoo
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - NOVA Home Loans donated $150,000 to four Tucson nonprofits during an event at Reid Park Zoo on Monday, Feb. 13.

The nonprofits that received the donation were; Reid Park Zoo, Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, Youth on Their Own and Habitat for Humanity.

NOVA teamed up with Reid Park Zoo, Tucson Botanical Gardens, and local artist Pen Macias as part of their “where we call home” giving campaign.

The campaign celebrates the people and places that Tucsonans call home by championing local artists, nonprofits, locations, and patrons to join NOVA as it gave back.

NOVA commissioned Macias to paint two Tucson-centric murals. One of a Gila monster was placed at Reid Park Zoo, while one of a cityscape and wildflowers is located at the Botanical Gardens.

“It’s like a dream to have my artwork at the zoo and the Botanical Gardens,” Macias said.

Community members were invited to participate in the campaign by posting a picture of the art and tagging NOVA Home Loans on Instagram or Facebook. NOVA then donated $25 per post.

“Every day they make an incredible impact in the lives of the individuals and families they serve,” said Nathan Baker, Vice President of Marketing and Product.

Nonprofit check recipients included Reid Park Zoo ($10,000), Boys & Girls Club of Tucson ($75,000), Youth on their Own ($42,500), and Habitat for Humanity ($32,500).

