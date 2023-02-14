Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars, but they want you to know that it is OK to take your sweetie to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day.

The fast-food chain is launching its first celebrity duo meal.

In the meal, you get a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke from Cardi B, and from Offset, you get a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst. You also get a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is the date night done right,” Offset said in a release.

Cardi B insisted that she is always trying to get Offset to take her to the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 700 block of Northern Vista Place in Tucson...
Suspect taken into custody, standoff over at home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop
Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
A fire at a U-Haul self-storage facility in Tucson damaged 46 units Saturday, Feb. 11.
U-Haul: Fire at storage facility appears to be intentionally set
The cause of the closure was a dust storm in New Mexico, but this view from a camera in San...
I-10 eastbound reopens near Willcox following dust storm in New Mexico

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Perhaps not surprisingly, many of these occupations are in the service industry, likely because...
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single