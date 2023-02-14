Police: Man arrested for stealing more than $44,000 worth of jewelry from Tucson malls

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars of jewelry from multiple Tucson-area malls.

The Tucson Police Department said 25-year-old Traivon Fitzpatrick shoplifted $9,500 in jewelry from a store at a mall on Oct. 23. Later that day, he allegedly stole $14,000 from another jewelry store at a different mall. He later went to a local pawn the items.

Traivon Fitzpatrick has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from malls in the Tucson area. (Tucson Police Department)

Police said Fitzpatrick shoplifted two items from a department store valued at over $21,000 on Oct. 25. One of the stolen items was later pawned.

Police said Fitzpatrick left Arizona for Minnesota in November. He returned to Tucson and was arrested without incident on Jan. 9.

He is currently being held on without bond at the Pima County jail for the Tucson charges and a full extradition warrant out of Minnesota for possession of stolen property.

In Pima County, he has been charged with four counts of trafficking in stolen property and three counts of organized retail theft.

