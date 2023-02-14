Advertise
Shelter-in-place called following hazmat spill on Interstate 10 near Kolb and Rita

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Interstate 10 is also closed in both directions in the area and there is no timetable for the roadway to reopen, according to ADOT.

According to an alert, residents in a one-mile area near that part of Interstate 10 should take shelter immediately and a map is provided below. Residents there are also asked to turn off any machines that bring in any outside air, like air conditioning and heaters.

Map of evacuations
Map of evacuations(13 News)

Arizona DPS said the crash involved an 18-wheeler that rolled over and began leaking hazardous material.

DPS said there have been some evacuations, but did not say where.

“The Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, along with partner agencies are working together to mitigate the incident,” DPS said in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution first responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident.”

