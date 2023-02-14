Tucson police investigate officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, near South Kolb Road and East 29th Street.
There was no immediate report of any possible injuries.
Police closed Kolb at East 29th Street/East Calle Ileo for the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available. 13 News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as facts are verified.
