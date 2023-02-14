Tucson police investigate officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, near South Kolb Road and East 29th Street.

There was no immediate report of any possible injuries.

Police closed Kolb at East 29th Street/East Calle Ileo for the investigation.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in the area S Kolb Rd & E 29th St.



Details are limited. Media staging area will be on the NE corner of Kolb Rd & Golf Links Rd. Unknown ETA for briefing. pic.twitter.com/ldJzYz7I1W — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 14, 2023

No additional information was immediately available. 13 News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as facts are verified.

