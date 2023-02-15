Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona wakes up to a winter wonderland

Allie Potter Feb. 15 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A storm system moved through the region and brought rain showers and snow showers over the area Wednesday morning. The cold air behind the storm resulted in very cold low temperatures Thursday morning. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with another storm expected late in the weekend into early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. East southeast wind 8 to 18 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east southeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

