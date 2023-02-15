UPDATE: Two die in crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people died in a crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the crash involved three tractor-trailers and a van.

In addition to the two who died, two other people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not publicized.

Eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is detouring at the Craycroft Road exit. A westbound lane is also blocked, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just east of Craycroft Road, near the Frontage Road and South Burcham Avenue intersection.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.

The highway also remains closed east of this crash between Kolb and Houghton roads because of a crash and hazmat situation.

