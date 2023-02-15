Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near 22nd and Kolb.

The TPD said the pedestrian, 66-year-old Frederick Sherrill Ybarra, was hit by a box truck.

Ybarra was jaywalking when he was hit and the truck fled the scene, according to the TPD.

The TPD is still looking for the driver of the box truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

