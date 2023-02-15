Advertise
Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash at 22nd, Kolb

The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash at 22nd and Kolb.
The Tucson Police Department said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash at 22nd and Kolb.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near 22nd and Kolb.

The TPD said the pedestrian, 66-year-old Frederick Sherrill Ybarra, was hit by a box truck.

Ybarra was jaywalking when he was hit and the truck fled the scene, according to the TPD.

The TPD is still looking for the driver of the box truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

