Police investigate alleged sexual assault of a student in NAU dorm

File image
File image(Courtesy: NAU Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Police are searching for a suspect after a student reported that they were sexually assaulted at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

The student reported the attack to NAU police this week and said they were pulled into an on-campus apartment on Sunday and was sexually assaulted into the early hours of Monday. The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic or Asian man with a short beard and no mustache that was around 6′3″ with a thin but muscular build.

According to the NAU police Crime and Fire Log, the incident happened near Pine Ridge Village, “an apartment-style campus living community housing primarily juniors, seniors, and graduate students.” It’s located just west of the university’s main stadium, the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Police alerted the campus community on Wednesday. Anyone with information can contact NAU police at (928) 523-3611 or provide an anonymous report online here. Other recent cases include a sexual assault in a campus dorm last month involving two people who knew each other and a sexual abuse that reportedly happened last fall.

