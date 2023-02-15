Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road lead to a hazmat situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Truck driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation, closures on I-10 in Tucson
Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and...
Authorities identify suspect from hours-long standoff near Speedway, Tanque Verde Loop
Tucson police closed South Kolb Road from Golf Links Road to East 22nd Street after an...
UPDATE: Man injured in officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street
Traivon Fitzpatrick has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from...
Police: Man arrested for stealing more than $44,000 worth of jewelry from Tucson malls
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee

Latest News

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
A deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road lead to a hazmat situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Truck driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation, closures on I-10 in Tucson
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year