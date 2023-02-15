Advertise
Several people hurt in multiple-vehicle crash near Campbell, Drexel in Tucson

Several people were injured in a crash near Campbell and Drexel in Tucson late Tuesday, Feb. 14.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Campbell and Drexel in Tucson late Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Campbell and Bantam. As of 11 p.m., the intersection was completely closed.

At least one person suffered serious injuries while two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

