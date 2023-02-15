Several people hurt in multiple-vehicle crash near Campbell, Drexel in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Campbell and Drexel in Tucson late Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Campbell and Bantam. As of 11 p.m., the intersection was completely closed.

At least one person suffered serious injuries while two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.