Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sheriff ‘appalled’ after 2 stolen dogs found dead on side of road

Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the...
Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the road.(Franklin County Humane Society)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they are appalled after two missing dogs were found dead.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the road Tuesday.

Officials with the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center said the dogs were reported as missing on Feb. 7.

According to the animals’ owner, the dogs, named Colby and Caleb, broke away from him to chase a squirrel at an area park. But then two men lured the dogs into a car and took off with them while he was calling for their return.

A $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the dogs, according to the adoption center.

On Tuesday, deputies and animal control reported they were called regarding a resident finding the bodies of two dogs on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were identified as the missing black labs. Colby and Caleb have since been taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech to determine their cause of death.

“We are appalled at this senseless tragedy and extend our condolences to the owners of these dogs,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact authorities at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road leaking nitric acid
Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and...
Authorities identify suspect from hours-long standoff near Speedway, Tanque Verde Loop
Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
Tucson police closed South Kolb Road from Golf Links Road to East 22nd Street after an...
UPDATE: Man injured in officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street
The storm will generate strong winds and bring colder temperatures with a chance of...
Action Day: Storm bringing wind, rain and chance of snow

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Trucker driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation on Interstate 10 near Kolb, Rita road
One person was killed and eight people were injured as the U-Haul truck veered onto sidewalks...
U-Haul driver blames ‘invisible object’ for deadly rampage
Cochise County is back in the national spotlight for trying to restructure its elections...
Cochise County delays move towards new elections rules amid public outcry
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders